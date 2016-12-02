Sanjay Leela Bhansali should be given more freedom: Aditi

Rallying in her support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Aditi Rao Hydari says the director is very important to Indian culture and he should be given more freedom to do his work.

Bhansali and the team of Padmavati were recently roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly presenting "distorted facts" in the movie. The group even stopped its shooting by damaging the film's set at Jaigarh Fort.

The period drama stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Hydari as his wife Kamala Devi, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh.

"Sanjay sir is someone we all should be proud of. He is someone for whom India is very important, its culture, its stories he tells them in a very beautiful way. He is a special person. He has the kind of passion, which shouldn't be curbed.

"We should actually give him more freedom to do what he does." Aditi said in an interview on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week.

Other than Bhansali, the actress is also working with Mani Ratnam in his upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kaatru Veliyidai.

Aditi says she had prayed to get an opportunity to work with both Bhansali and Ratnam and she is still processing the fact that she is finally being directed by them.

"I am savouring the process, the fact that I am working with them and enjoying the journey. I think the results are not in my hand. The process has been special. It really has been a dream come true to work with both of them. I have literally prayed and wished that I can work with them."

In her six-year long career, Aditi has already worked with directors like Sudhir Mishra, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bejoy Nambiar and the actress says she always seeks out to collaborate with filmmakers who she respects.

"I do believe that beautiful films are made by great directors, it's the director's vision. I have worked with so many great directors because I seek out filmmakers I respect and want to work with."