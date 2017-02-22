Sanjay Dutt, Maanyata celebrate wedding anniversary at Taj Mahal

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyata were seen at the monument of love, the Taj Mahal as they celebrated their wedding anniversary belatedly in Agra along with their twins.

Dutt is currently shooting in the popular tourist city for his comeback film, Bhoomi and took some time off from work to go sightseeing with wife and kids.

“Agra is the most romantic place in the world. Visiting the Taj Mahal with my family is going to be one of my most cherished memories,” said Dutt, after he visited the famed edifice.

Overwhelmed with the response he got from the crowd, Dutt said: “This is probably the most important phase of my life and having my loved ones around is a blessing."

Meanwhile, Maanyata too was touched by the crowd's reaction.

"It feels amazing to receive love from the locals, who gather in huge numbers to watch us shoot for Bhoomi," she said.