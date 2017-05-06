Sana Khaan dreams of working with Salman Khan again

Actress Sana Khaan, who made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho, says she wishes to work with the superstar again.



"Yes, I do wish to work with him again," Sana told IANS in an email when asked if she would like to share screen space with Salman again.



Does she credit her Bollywood innings to the Dabangg star?



"I have loads of people to thank who have shown their unconditional love and support to make me a part of their job, and I definitely thank Salman to make me part of 'Jai Ho'. I definitely had a great experience."



The Wajah Tum Ho actress says she credits herself first.



"I kept following my dream and fighting for it every now. Then, the credit goes to my mom for being patient with me and the way she supported me and to everyone who believed in me at that point of time," Sana added.



The actress has lent her support to designer Ritu Seksaria, who has set a week-long discount sale at her store Vyoum. The proceeds from this event will go towards Angel Xpress Foundation, an NGO for underprivileged children.



Asked if she thinks actors associating with causes help in spreading more awareness, Sana said: "Yes, definitely. I feel when anyone who is powerful and influential talks, it makes a difference as they have bigger platform to talk n the reach is 10 times more."

