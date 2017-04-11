Salman's 'Tubelight' teaser to be out next week?

Superstar Salman Khan says the teaser of his upcoming historical war drama film Tubelight, which has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, will be out next week.



"Kahin jaa nahi raha hoon, aap ke paas aa raha hoon (I am not going anywhere but coming to meet you)...Just in five days... 5 days for ‘Tubelight' teaser," Salman tweeted on Saturday.



Salman also shared a still from the film, in which he seems to be sitting in a train and waving.



After blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight is Salman and Kabir's third film together.



Slated to release on Eid, Tubelight also features Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu. The film also has a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.



Yash Raj Films (YRF) has bagged the overseas distribution rights -- excluding Middle East and North Africa -- for Tubelight. This is Salman Khan Films' first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory.