The makers of Tubelight, who released the poster of Salman Khan’s most anticipated movie of the year, are all set to release the first teaser of the film.

Announcing the release of the teaser, Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Kahin jaa nahi raha hoon, aap ke paas aa raha hoon (I am not going anywhere but coming to meet you)...Just in five days... 5 days for Tubelight teaser.”

After blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight is Salman and Kabir's third film together.

Slated to release on Eid, Tubelight also features Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.