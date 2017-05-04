Salman Khan to launch Mouni Roy?

TV actress, who debuted many years ago in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame with Naagin, will soon be taking off for the silver screen.

If rumours are to be believed, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who has been responsible for shaping the careers of many Bollywood actors is planning to launch Mouni.

According to sources, Salman is very fond of her and sees the same kind of potential that he saw in actress Sonakshi Sinha, whom he launched in Arbaaz Khan’s home production Dabangg.

Mouni is one of the most popular faces of Indian television and she has appeared many times in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to promote her show. However, none of the actors have confirmed the news yet. We are hoping for the news to be true.

The fans have seen Mouni weaving magic on small screen but would be even more delighted to see her owning the silver screen pretty soon!