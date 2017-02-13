Salman is growing bigger and bigger as a performer: Sohail

Actor Sohail Khan says his brother Salman Khan, who has been around for 25 years in the film industry, is growing bigger and bigger as a performer.

"He is growing bigger and bigger. He has evolved as an actor. People are loving his work in Bajrangi Bhaijaan .. he was at his natural best, he has become a normal performer, actor. He does what he thinks is right and should be done for the film," Sohail told.

Salman and Sohail will be seen together in Kabir Khan's Tubelight and the latter is hopeful the film and Dabangg star's work will be appreciated in the film.

"Every film has its own journey. He (Salman) will do justice to the role and the film. I enjoyed working with him.

He and Kabir share a great chemistry. They knew what they are getting into. It will be a good film."

Considering Sohail and Salman are brothers in real life it relatively became easy to work with each other.

"It's an advantage to work together as we know each other.

It's easy to communicate. There are times when we don't rehearse as we know what exactly we want."

The film also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. Co-produced by Salman and Kabir, it will hit theatres in June.

"We have finished shooting and I will dub for it in couple of weeks. It will release on June 24 or 25."