Riteish's doing 'Shivaji' to become pride of Maharashtra: RGV

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says actor Riteish Deshmukh, who will reportedly play the iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, is doing the film to become the pride of Maharashtra.

Varma on Thursday tweeted: "After the Baahubali thunder I just heard great news that Riteish Deshmukh is making Shivaji at a whopping cost of more than Rs.225 crore."

The maverick filmmaker says Shivaji's story is more heroic than Baahubali.

"Shivaji's story has more heroism and drama than Baahubali and he was real unlike Baahubali which will make it a more thrilling experience," he said.



Varma hopes to see "magnificent" battle scenes.



"Shivaji is known throughout India as the bravest son of India who fought against invasion. I am sure the battle scenes will be magnificent," he said.



Varma also thanked the Masti star for venturing into the project about the iconic Maratha warrior.



"Shivaji being the subject as an audience I want to thank Riteish for venturing to make the greatest Indian film ever," he said.



Varma added: "I am sure Riteish is doing Shivaji at this large scale only for it to become ultimate pride of Maharashtra like Baahubali for Andhra Pradesh."



Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav will be directing Chhatrapati Shivaji. Jadhav has earlier made movies like Balak-Palak and Sound of Heaven: The Story of Balgandharva among others.



Riteish will be producing the film.



Currently, Varma is gearing up for the release of his film Sarkar 3, which will hit the screens on Friday. The political-thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.