Rishi Kapoor looks forward to shooting in Benaras, Lucknow

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is excited to shoot in Benaras and Lucknow as he has heard "such great stories" about the cities.

Rishi, who will be visiting the cities for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's film "Mulk" soon, told IANS: "I have not done drama in a long time and when Anubhav narrated the film to me, I loved the concept of the film. Shooting in Benaras and Lucknow will be an added bonus since I have heard such great stories about the cities."

"This is a very encouraging thriller inspired by true events set in small-town India," he added.

His former "Kapoor & Sons" co-star Rajat Kapoor will also play a role in the social thriller, which will star Prateik Babbar and Taapsee Pannu too.

Rajat said: "I haven't come across a script in over two years that has creatively excited me after 'Kapoor & Sons'. When I met Anubhav for the first time, I was quite impressed with the storytelling skills of 'Mulk'."

"In fact, I told him that this will be a brand new challenge as this film is something he has never attempted in the past. It is a very unusual thriller that will make audiences sit up in their seats and take note," he added.

Prateik is all praise for the director, who has helmed thrillers like "Dus" and "Cash".

"Anubhav sir has always been a mentor and role model. When he called me, I just agreed to do the film because I have always wanted to work with a visionary like him," he said.

Taapsee is looking forward to being a part of the film where she will get to play a "gritty character".

"I'm confident of this film to find a place in the audience's heart as the content is very relevant. The best part of doing a social thriller is you get a chance to present a story that's been happening around all of us but no one really bothers to address it," said the "Naam Shabana" actress.

"Mulk" will go on floors in October.