Rise over self-doubt: Sushant, Kriti suggest how

Confidence is important to leave a mark. Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput believe doing what you love and wearing what makes you feel at ease can help you rise above self-doubt.

The actors, who have featured together in "Raabta" and have also shot a video together on CloseUp's "Paas Aao" track. They have shared simple tips and tricks that can help people build confidence for ‘Paas Aao' moments in life:

Sushant suggests:

* Smell good, feel good: Dab on that favourite cologne or perfume. It's likely to give your mood a major boost and make you confident, happy and more upbeat. There is no one type of confidence-inspiring scent to make you feel awesome. Rather it's about how you connect to that smell and feel comfortable with it. Grab a fragrance that uplifts your spirits and go for it.

* Hit the right note: If you're looking to start a nice conversation, hit shuffle on your playlist. Create a list of peppy and fun songs, and jam out. Music is known to minimize stress and elevate mood, so this is a surefire way to feel on top of the world. And when you're confident, it shows.

A pro tip -- if you want that extra boost, listen to songs that are heavy on the bass. I personally feel it helps you feel more bold and fearless.

* Do what you love: It's natural human tendency to be apprehensive, especially when trying something new. So here's a trick - keep doing things that you are good at, simultaneously as you attempt something different than your usual routine. It is a great way to keep up or even boost your confidence and make you feel great.

For me, dancing helps build and maintain my confidence. Whether it is doodling caricatures or writing poems, just do more of it. Build on it daily and you will experience a massive shift in how you perceive yourself.

Kriti's tips:

* Wear your confidence: You don't have to go looking for that perfect ensemble - rather dress smarter and sharper. Whether it's quirky or easygoing, I believe in letting your personal style reflect in your clothes, accessories, shoes and bags. Undoubtedly, it will make you feel more comfortable. And who knows, your watch or your jacket may just catch someone's interest -enough to spark a new connection.

* Stand tall literally: Your posture has a major effect on how you carry yourself mentally. To communicate confidence, you can do something as simple as sitting up straight. If you want to look self-assured and smart, make sure you walk upright, shoulders pulled back and chin-up. This may take some practice, but trust me, it's absolutely worth it. And this one's not a tall tale.

* Break a sweat: Working out has its benefits, and it's not just physical. Break a sweat and you'll start feeling good right away. Physical activities such as running, yoga or even playing a game of tennis can turbocharge you for great social interactions. It's up to you to decide how you want to do it - train hard in the gym or indulge in some fun aerobic exercise sessions at home. Ultimately, you are bound to feel an amazing rush of confidence.