Rekha's gesture made Aamir emotional 

Dangal's star-studded success party was graced by the who's who of Bollywood, and even the actors who rarely come out of the closet attended Aamir's success bash.

Veteran actress Rekha, who stays away from the limelight, was also there at the party to celebrate Aamir's win. Touched by his performance in the movie, the Silsila actress gave Aamir a special gift in the form of a handwritten letter, which left him teary-eyed.

"Aamir was overwhelmed after reading the letter, and was in tears," sources in the party said.

"He said he will always keep the letter with him as not just the movie but this letter also holds a special place in his heart, as she especially came to the party to tell him how special the movie was to her," the sources added.

The film received a lot of accolades for its amazing star cast and beautiful story. It also bagged the top awards at the award ceremonies.

Also starring actor Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal became the highest Hindi grosser so far, with the box office collections of Rs.386 crore.

