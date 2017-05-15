Ranveer turns 'half girlfriend' for Arjun Kapoor

Actor Ranveer Singh promoted his friend, actor Arjun Kapoors forthcoming film Half Girlfriend by calling himself the latters half girlfriend. He even dissed Arjuns co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Arjun shared a video on Twitter on Monday in which he was joined by Shraddha. He then introduced Ranveer saying: "He is a more than a co-star, but a little less than a lover."

When the camera panned on Ranveer, the Bajirao Mastani star said: "Hi. I am Arjun's real life Half Girlfriend.

The Gunday stars later started jumping while hugging each other. In a funny tone, Ranveer told Shraddha: Kalmoohi, your time is over. Go from here."

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama film is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.

The film is slated to release on Friday.