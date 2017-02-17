Ranveer, Deepika, Alia attend Shahid's pre-birthday party

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar among others attended the pre birthday bash of actor Shahid Kapoor.

Mira hosted the party for her actor husband in suburban Juhu last evening.

The Haider actor will turn 36 this Saturday.

Shahid kept his look casual with a white tee and jacket teamed up with denims.

His Padmavati co-stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their presence felt at the bash. Others, who were present at the party were Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, R Balki, Gauri Shinde and Varun Dhawan.

Surprisingly, his Rangoon co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan were not there.

Shahid will next be seen in the Bhardwaj-directed film which is scheduled to release this Friday. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.