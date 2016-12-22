‘Rangoon’ trailer to bring fresh start to New Year

Bringing a unique blend of actors for Rangoon, filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj is all set to make a fresh start to the New Year by unveiling the film’s trailer in January 2017.

Making news ever since it was announced, the film stars Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

Kangana is said to don a short hairdo in the film and Saif turned heads when he was clicked in a suave avatar on the sets. Shahid sent the audience in a tizzy with his rugged look from the film.

The film also marks Kangana's first association with Vishal. Saif earlier worked with the director in Omkara and Shahid teamed up twice with Vishal for Kaminey and Haider.

Set against the backdrop of the second World War, Rangoon is an intense love triangle.

Sharing more about the film, Vishal said, “The journey of Rangoon consists of many firsts. The film marks my first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It also brings together Kangana, Saif and Shahid for the first time. It is only coincidental that our trailer also happens to be the first trailer of the New Year."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "Overwhelmed and very excited to present the audience with the trailer. Vishal is an incredible director and one will get to experience a plethora of emotions as his vision translates on the big screen."

The movie is slated for release on February 24, 2017.