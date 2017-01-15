'Rangoon's yet another peppy single released 

Director Vishal Bhardwaj is one filmmaker who not only has the knack of making some of the best movies in Bollywood but also creating some of the finest music tracks.

And his upcoming film Rangoon is no different with songs like Bloody Hell, Yeh Ishq Hai and Mere Miyan Gaye England already topping the popularity charts. The film's latest track, Tippa which is a remake of Vishal and Gulzar’s old title track of ‘Alice In Wonderland‘ has now been released and promises to be a massive hit.

The peppy number presents Kangana in a chirpy mood, who dances and sings on a train en route to Rangoon while Shahid's character maintains his stern and dutiful face.

The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan and OS Arun. However, its Gulzar's lyrics that weave the real magic.

Rangoon an intense love triangle between Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.