Rangoon: Of war, love and entangled lives

The trailer of one of the most anticipated movies of 2017 - 'Rangoon' - is out and as expected, it reveals an intriguing side of the film.

Set in the backdrop of World War II, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon features three stellar actors, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, who will share screen space for the first time.

While viewers cannot help talking about Shahid’s performance in ‘Haider’, Kangana in ‘Queen’ and Saif Ali Khan in ‘Omkara’, the interest level has been piqued 10 folds with the coming together of these splendid actors.

The 30-second trailer presents Kangana as a theatre artiste, who is sent to Burma by Saif Ali Khan, the anglicised filmmaker, there she meets the army man Shahid Kapoor. Kangana is projected as a seductress, who is romantically involved with both the male actors, hence leading to a love triangle.

Of late, love-triangle has been the most sought after theme of Bollywood filmmakers but the harsh backdrop and the raw storyline is what sets 'Rangoon' apart from the archetypal Bollywood stories.

Being a Vishal Bhardwaj film, 'Rangoon' bears the brunt of high expectation. But with the kind of performances shown in the trailer, the expectations are most likely to be met.

'Rangoon' is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.