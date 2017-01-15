'Rangoon' makers set up 'kissing booths' for Valentine's day. 

As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, the makers of Rangoon have come up with yet another promotional gimmick of stationing "kissing photo booths" across cinema halls to celebrate the day of love.

In the kissing booths, the couples who are willing to share their love story would have to recreate Kangana and Shahid's pose as on the 'Rangoon' poster and those who manage to replicate it exactly will get a customised Rangoon poster.

Rangoon is an intense period drama revolving around love, deceit and war, set against the backdrop of World War II.

Kangana essays the role of the feisty, sultry actress Julia, who falls in love with two men at the same time. One is Saif who plays the dapper filmmaker Rusi Bilimoria, and the other is Shahid who plays a soldier named Nawab Malik. Their simmering, passionate romance has been beautifully captured in the film.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

