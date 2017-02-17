'Rangoon' has my most heroic character: Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who plays a soldier of the British Indian Army in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming historical war drama Rangoon, says it is one of the most heroic characters he has ever played in a film so far.



Shahid said "My character Nawab Malik is a very different character from Tommy Singh ('Udta Punjab'), Charlie-Guddu ('Kaminey') and Haider ('Haider'), and that was the reason why I played the part... Vishal sir always offers me something challenging and different."



"Nawab Malik is the most heroic character I have ever played so far, who is a soldier with a strong sense of duty and big patriot. It is a very inspiring character and I am glad to get the opportunity."



The film is set in a time when India was going through a political turmoil.



Asked about understanding the psychology of a character of that era, Shahid said: "Of course, the socio-political scenario of that time was quite different. The whole nation was aroused to achieve freedom. Nawab Malik symbolized that emotion in the film. But there is an emotional tussle as he was an Indian, serving for British Army and there come different dynamics that makes it interesting."



Considering how Shahid has delivered some of his best performance as an actor in collaboration with Bhardwaj, when asked about how their equation has developed over a period of time, he said: "I share a special bond with him. Since the film is a director's medium... If as an actor I am the cake, he is the icing on the cake."



"So no matter how good I perform, the outcome is totally dependent on the imagination of the director... How he conceived the scene, how he is capturing the nuances of my performance, camera movement. Every time when Vishal sir shoots me, I look better than what I am, I think."



The actor who became father to a daughter last year, says fatherhood has changed him as a person. Will it reflect in his choice of films, so that he can show all his films to his daughter in the near future?



Shahid said: "You see, having a child changes you as an individual for sure. But I do not think I will take up a film only so that I will able to show it to Misha. I know it will take some time for her to reach a point to watch certain kinds of films. Having said that, I think I feel a little more responsible of my choice. It will reflect on my performance, of my work."



Rangoon, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, will release on February 24.