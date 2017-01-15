Rahul Dholakia helped me at every step: Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan says working with National Award winning director Rahul Dholakia for her Bollywood debut project "Raees" was amazing.

Mahira talked about her Bollywood debut project during a live chat session with fans and followers on Twitter when one user asked "how was working with Rahul Dholakia?"

She responded: "Amazing. Rahul Dholakia helped me every step of the way."

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, "Raees" touches upon the way alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Its trailer gives a glimpse of the story backed by heavy duty action sequences, and many thrilling moments.

In the film, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, it is slated to release on January 25.