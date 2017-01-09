The most anticipated film of 2017,’Raees’ which stars actor Shah Rukh Khan witnessed a big hike in their box office collections on the fifth day of its release.

‘Raees’, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, collected a record-breaking amount of Rs. 17.8crore on Sunday,read a statement from the makers.

“#Raees nears ₹ 100 mark in its extended 5-day weekend...Will be SRK's 7th film in ₹ 100 cr Club... Day-wise data in next tweet.” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, ‘Raees’ centres around how the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role of ‘Raees’, a bootlegger.