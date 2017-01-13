Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' crosses 100-crore mark in India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has become 2017's first film to enter the 100-crore club in India, makers have said.

Raees has collected Rs.109.01 crore in India in seven days since its release on January 25 alongside Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. The overseas figures stand at $9.2 million, with some screens and territories yet to report.

Raees also becomes SRK's 7th film to enter Rs.100-crore club.

"The latest reports also inform that the film has smashed the box office record in Singapore by collecting $226,000, which is touted to be the highest ever weekend for any Bollywood film in this market," the makers were quoted as saying.

The film features Shah Rukh as a bootlegger in a story set against the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Gujarat.

Helmed by national award-winning director Rahul Dholakia, Raees stars actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.