'Radhas' from Mathura send their love to Shah Rukh Khan!

The song Radha from Jab Harry Met Sejal, was the first song released by the makers of the film, and ever since its release the peppy track has been a top choice among girls to groove on.

Radha, which was received exceptionally well by the fans and the hysteria can be felt across the nation particularly from all the 'Radhas' from Mathura!

The mythological connection between Mathura and Radha has got the entire town, particularly girls, dancing to the tunes of Radha.

Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan, who is always humble to take time and reply to his fans is yet to comment on the admiration he's receiving from the many 'Radhas'.