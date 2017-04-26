'Raag Desh' an incredible movie-making experience: Kunal Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who will be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's next Raag desh - Birth of a Nation says it has been an incredible movie-making experience.

"This has been such an incredible movie-making experience! And such a huge learning! Thank you. Tigmanshu Dhulia, Raag Desh," Kunal tweeted.

The film also stars Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah.

On the work front, Kunal will be starring in a multilingual war drama Veeram, directed by Jayaraj.

The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, and is set in North Malabar region of the south. Since the story revolves around a warrior of that region, various action sequences are part of the film.