Actor Varun Dhawan has praised the upcoming film Raabta.

Varun took to Twitter, where he shared a few looks of the film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.



"Raabta looks damn cool. Directed by my friend Dino (Dinesh Vijan) can't wait to see his vision on the big screen. Sushant and Kriti are on (fire emoji)," he tweeted.

Reportedly based on reincarnation, Raabta is set to release on June 9.