Quality of theatres are getting better than films: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says nowadays condition of theatres is getting better than the quality of films.

“Few years ago when we used to watch films, or when I was younger, I remember theatres used to be bad but films were very good,” Shah Rukh Khan told reporters at an event here.

“I've noticed somehow that theatres are taking over the quality of films now,” he added.

The actor said it is important to have quality cinema halls which make the experience of movie watching richer.

“I make films but I hardly get to see them in beautiful theatres like these.

“So many wonderful films have been made around the world, including our own Baahubali. So, it's important that theatres give you the experience to make the film look even better,” Shah Rukh said.