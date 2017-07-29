Priyanka to produce American comedy series on Madhuri's life

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has found a foothold in Hollywood, is reportedly executive producing a comedy series about Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit's life for US network ABC.



According an exclusive report by variety.com, the yet untitled series is based on the real life of Madhuri, who will also executive produce the project.



The story would follow how Madhuri settles down in the suburbs of the US with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colourful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town.



In reality, Madhuri had taken a break from showbiz when she married Sriram Nene, who was based in US back then and shifted to Denver from Mumbai to start a family. The mother of two sons returned to showbiz around five years ago, and continues to be one of the most charming beauties in the Hindi film industry.



Sri Rao, a writer for shows like General Hospital: Night Shift, will pen the pilot and executive produce the series, as will Madhuri's husband.



Just last month, Madhuri had teased something new and exciting was going to be announced.



"Loving downtime in the US. Back up soon with announcements. Til then enjoy," she had tweeted.



Other names attached to the project include Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper through the Mark Gordon Company (MGC), while ABC Studios will co-produce the show with MGC.



Priyanka currently stars on American show Quantico, which is going into its third season. Earlier this year, she made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, and she is now shooting for romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth.