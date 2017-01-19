Priyanka thanks 'Quantico' crew for People's Choice Award

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who won the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress award at the People's Choice Awards 2017, has dedicated the honour to the cast and crew of her Quantico popular drama thriller TV series.

"This award would not be possible without this incredible cast and crew and writers and producers who work tirelessly on for 15 hours days non-stop for months together and still keep their humour and love alive," Priyanka posted on Instagram on Friday alongside a photograph of herself with the show's crew.

This was Priyanka's second People's Choice Award as she bagged her first one in the Favourite Actress in a New TV series category last year for Quantico, in which she plays Alex Parrish.

In the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress category, Priyanka was nominated alongside Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis.

Priyanka's role in Quantico has given her popularity in the US as it paved the way for her to become a star presenter at the Oscars and Golden Globes ceremonies.

She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch later this year.