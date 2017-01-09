Priyanka suffers minor injuries on sets of 'Quantico'

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is back in action shooting for the second season of "Quantico" here, was injured while shooting on the sets of the drama series.

Sources said that Priyanka slipped and fell during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head.

The network ABC, however, did not confirm this, although in its statement it did say that a "minor incident" took place on the sets here of the FBI drama series on Thursday night.

"It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information. Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably," the network added.

A representative for the actress said she will return to work after the weekend.

Entertainment company Walt Disney's ABC also did not comment on whether the production would be halted.

"Quantico" season two would be returning from hiatus on January 24 and would air on Star World and Star World HD.

