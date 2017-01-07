Priyanka lends voice to neglected dogs with Tom Hardy 

Actress Priyanka Chopra has joined actors like Tom Hardy and Casey Affleck to voice her concern for the ill-treatment of dogs around the world.

The 34-year-old actress is one of the celebrity narrators in the video by PETA fieldworkers, which shows the life of canines when they are left fend for themselves and neglected by their owners, from their own perspective.

"Did you know that as I got old and stiff and achy, and I couldn't get comfortable no matter how hard I tried...

you would let me suffer, alone and in pain?" narrates Priyanka.

The video begins with a shot of a chained dog sitting in the snow, alone when Hardy's voice over floats in, "When you first got me, did you know that you were going to chain me up and leave me outside? Even in the cold and snow?"

Towards the end, the 39-year-old actor says, "... If you did then why did you get me at all?" with Casey Affleck and Priyanka joining in, saying, "Why did you get me at all?"

Other celebrities Bill Maher, Edie Falco, Kate del Castillo, DRAM and Courtney Stodden have also lent their voices to the cause.