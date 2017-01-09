Priyanka joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan onstage at Golden Globes

Popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was joined by Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on stage of the 74th Golden Globe Awards to present the award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

Priyanka, who donned a golden gilded Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging v-neckline, gave the honour to Hollywood actor Billy Bob Thornton for his role of Billy MacBride in popular legal drama web TV series "Goliath".

Thornton won the award by defeating Rami Malek ("Mr Robot" ), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul", Matthew Rhys ("The Americans ") and Live Schreiber ("Ray Donovan").

The Golden Globe Awards were decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Priyanka found global popularity with American TV show "Quantico". She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with "Baywatch" soon.

The "Bajirao Mastani" star made stunning fashionable debuts at the red carpet of Oscars and Emmys in 2016.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes 2017 is taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

