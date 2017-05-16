Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will honour actress Priyanka Chopra at its annual soiree on September 6, the day before the event kicks off with its opening night film.

Helping kick off its 42nd edition, the gala at Bell Lightbox will feature Priyanka in conversation with festival artistic director Cameron Bailey. She's expected to talk about her career as a Bollywood icon before segueing into Hollywood, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The "Quantico" actress made her Hollywood debut with "Baywatch", after bringing her Bollywood films like "Mary Kom" and "What's Your Raashee" to the festival in 2014 and 2009.

Priyanka joined "Selma" director Ava DuVernay and fellow actors James Franco and Ben Richardson as part of a short films jury for a TIFF competition last year.

Toronto is also honouring Priyanka for her activism. She also devotes time to Unicef as a goodwill ambassador.

Proceeds from the gala will help fund talent development programmes at the Canadian festival to get more women behind and in front of the camera.

The Toronto International Film Festival is set to run from September 7-17.