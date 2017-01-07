Priyanka Chopra sends out 'girl love' to Alia

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who contributed to the #GirlLove campaign by popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh, also known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII, says she would like to give some girl love to the young actress Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka, who recently shot for TV show "Vh1 Inside Access" was asked who she would want to send 'girl love' to in the industry.

She said: "I'd like to give Alia 'girl love' this year. I think this year has truly been a very special year for her. She's a young girl, but she's come into the movies when she was, I think, my age. I came in around when I was 18 or something... She was too. So, I see that in her and she has such a lovely tenacity. So, this year, I think for her achievements, it would be girl love to Alia."

IISuperwomanII started the #GirlLove campaign, a social movement, in an attempt to end the cycle of girl-on-girl hate present in our society. Priyanka was featured on one of the episodes of the online campaign titled "How To Be A Good Wing Woman".

The actress, who features in American show "Quantico", also spoke about how she is managing her career in India and the US.

"I eat Indian food at home. I only have 'ghar ka khaana' at home. My friends come home to eat Indian food. In New York, I don't go out. Everyone comes to my house to have homemade biryani. My cook's awesome," she said and added: "I carry home with me, that's the only way I can live in another country."

In fact, Priyanka, months ago, also had a poolside biryani date with "Suits" actress Meghan Markle.

The episode featuring Priyanka will air on Vh1 on Sunday night.