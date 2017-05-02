Priyanka Chopra dazzles in world biggest trench coat

Priyanka Chopra made her debut at Met Gala Ball 2017 on Monday. The actress dazzled at one of the biggest fashion events after attending Oscar and Golden Globes in US.

Priyanka stole the show while walking on the red carpet, the actress was wearing brown colour Ralph Lauren trench coat.

Known for her brilliant fashion sense, the dress of Quantico famed actress became the world’s biggest coat ever worn by any one.

The annual fund raising event honored ‘Comme Des Garçons' as theme of this year, it featured 120 women wears designed by Rei Kawakubo a legendary Japanese designer.