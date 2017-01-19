Priyanka Chopra confirms attendance at Oscars

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to be a part of the 89th annual Academy Awards.

The 34-year-old star confirmed the news on social media by posting a selfie of herself along with English rock band The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

"Oscars here we come... @mickjagger LA LA land...," she captioned the Instagram picture taking inside the airport terminal.

The Quantico star made her stunning debut at the Oscars last year, where she presented an Academy award for best film editing with actor Liev Schriber.

She opted for a white embellished gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The film, in which she plays the villain, will release in May 2017.