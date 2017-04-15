Priyanka Chopra, Adriana Lima dazzle at Miami beach

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her model friend Adriana Lima flaunted their stunning physique in two piece as they hit the Miami beach.



The Quantico actress was spotted cuddling the Brazilian beauty as they soaked up the sun on the beach, reported AceShowbiz.



Adriana showed off her body in a monochrome triangle string two-piece. The 35-year-old diva completed her look with red lipstick and hooped earrings, while Priyanka wore stylish dark blue bikini. The actress covered her arms with a thigh length Khaki shirt.



The ladies seemed to be having a blast when Priyanka, 34, climbed onto Adriana's back for a piggyback.