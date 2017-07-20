Prabhas overwhelmed with his fans' response to Baahubali

The epic saga Baahubali was not only appreciated by the audience but went down well with the critics too.

The lead actor of the film, Prabhas, left his mark with his power packed performance. Prabhas justified his dual character in the epic saga as Mahendra and Amrendra Baahubali as his determination and commitment can be seen in the form of his performance in the film.

The actor dedicated five years to Baahubali to prepare himself for the character and treated himself with a much wanted vacation with his family right after the release of his film!

While on his break, Prabhas decided to witness the reaction of the audience live. The superstar went incognito to various local theatres nearby to see live reaction of the people for his movie!

A source close to the actor said, "It was a thrilling experience for him to witness the appreciation and love from the fans live. Prabhas is happy and overwhelmed with the response he is receiving from the fans".

Baahubali broke several records and had a tremendous run at the box office and is the highest grossing Indian franchise ever with a total collection of $370 million worlwide.