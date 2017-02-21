‘Poorna’ delight for Indian cricket team

Filmmaker and actor Rahul Bose hosted a special screening of his upcoming biopic Poorna for the Indian cricket team in Pune on Monday.

Anil and Virat, along with Sanjay Bangar, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav attended the screening.

The Indian cricket team unanimously gave thumbs up to the story of Poorna, touting it as "inspirational" and "motivational".

The cricketers congratulated Rahul and the entire crew of Poorna. They said that this film is a learning experience and left an impact on them.

Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nayar, KL Rahul, Wridhiman Saha, R Shridhar, Patrick Farhat, Anil Patel, Ravinder Jadeja and Jayant Yadav also marked their presence.

The cricketers also recommended the film to the audience upon release, stating that it is an inspiring story and must be seen by every Indian.

The film is the story of a 13 year-old girl from Telangana who created history on May 25, 2014 by becoming the youngest girl in the world to conquer Mount Everest.

Produced and directed by Rahul Bose, the biopic will hit the big screen on March 31.