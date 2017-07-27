People have strong reactions about Partition: Huma Qureshi

Actress Huma Qureshi said it was natural that her film “Partition: 1947” would receive an intense response as the historical event tugged at the heartstrings of millions of people.

The 30-year-old actress said the Gurinder Chadha-directed film was made with the intention to “unite people”.

“People will have strong reactions. Partition is a sensitive subject. But it is their choice, what they want to say.

“The film is intended to unite people and not create division in the society. 'Partition' talks about peace and humanity,” Huma told reporters during the special screening of the movie last night.

The actress added when an actor works with an experienced director such as Chadha he or she grows a lot professionally.

“Working with directors like Gurinder Chadha was a learning experience for me. I grew as an actress and I feel I gained a lot, whenever I have worked with any great director in the past,” she said.

Hindi-dubbed “Partition: 1947”, originally a British- Indian historical drama “Viceroy's House”, has been penned by Paul Mayeda Berges, Moira Buffini and Chadha.

Also starring Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal and Michael Gambon, the film released outside India earlier this year.

The movie hits the screens in India on August 18.