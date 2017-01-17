'Partners in crime' Akshay, Twinkle clock 16 years of marriage

Actor Akshay Kumar and his author-wife Twinkle Khanna clocked 16 years of their marriage on Tuesday. Twinkle says her husband is her "partner in crime".

Twinkle shared a video on Twitter, where the duo is seen running towards each other.

"16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven't succeeded. 16th anniversary. Partners in crime," Twinkle captioned the video.

The couple, who have together worked on films like "Zulmi" and "International Khiladi", tied the knot in 2001. They welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002, and in 2012, they had a daughter named Nitara.

Akshay is currently busy working on his upcoming project "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", which also stars Bhumi Pednekar of "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" fame, and Anupam Kher.

