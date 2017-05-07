Actress Parineeti Chopra feels actor Shreyas Talpades forthcoming debut directorial venture "Poster Boys" will be a hilarious film as it has been helmed by her "favourite boy in the world".

Parineeti took to Twitter on Monday to ask fans to watch "Poster Boys", which features Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead.

"My favourite boy in the world is directing! Give it up for Shreyas Talpade. This is going to be a hilarious film. ‘Poster Boys'," Parineeti tweeted.

Besides directing it, Shreyas will also be seen alongside Sunny and Bobby in the film, which is an official remake of 2014 Marathi film "Poshter Boyz".

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Shreyas will be seen sharing screen space in director Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal Again".