Parents should teach sons to respect women: SRK

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged parents to teach their sons how to respect women.

Asked about the recent Bengaluru mass molestation, Shah Rukh said: "It is completely wrong. I feel mothers and fathers should teach their sons how to respect women."

SRK spoke to media on Saturday at the Archana Kochhar Show, where he walked as a showstopper. The charity event was held to raise funds for free heart surgeries for 100 children at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute.

"All women as daughters or mothers are close to my heart. It's high time we realise and make sure that they are the most respected people on the planet. They are god's creations. Irrespective of their field, they should be respected," he said.

Bollywood celebrities like Salim Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar had earlier strongly condemned the incident that took place during the New Year celebration in Bengaluru.