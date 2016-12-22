Oscars inspirational, if not a benchmark: Shah Rukh

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the coveted Oscar Awards are inspirational and not a benchmark, even as he mooted the idea of creating a similar yardstick for the Indian cinema.

"When you see a property like Oscars it's inspirational if not a benchmark.

"They have been going on for years, they have created an academy, everybody looks upto them, not only that, the Golden Globe, BAFTA, but Oscars is the most popular and viewed," Shah Rukh told reporters at an event here last night, when asked if Oscars is the only benchmark for Bollywood.

"If we can create a property for Indian cinema, then it's good. It's ok to take a cue from there, but not think it as a benchmark, rather create a benchmark for ourselves," he said.

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, is an annual American awards ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognise excellence in cinematic achievements in the United States film industry.

The Chak De India star thinks Indian cinema should be introduced to the world.

"Whatever experience I have of spending time with them (Hollywood celebrities), (I) think they are gracious. They all attend the awards, being nominated is a big thing for them," the 51-year-old actor said, when asked about Hollywood celebrities sometimes ridiculing the Bollywood style of filmmaking.

"We also judge everybody's work, we also like and not like something. I think everybody makes fun of everyone. It's a duty to introduce everyone to our work, our cinema and our way of making films so that the lack of education can be overcome," he said.