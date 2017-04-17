One needn't be dictated what to do: Malaika Arora Khan

Actress Malaika Arora Khan says that everybody is very guarded nowadays as there is constant glare on them. She agrees that norms of the society must be followed, but believes it doesn't mean that the person needs to be dictated about what they should do.

"Everybody is so guarded. There is a certain amount of just being yourself that is robbed off everyday purely because there is so much of scrutiny.... There is a constant glare, and that is the whole point. We live in a democratic society and we should be able to say what we want and to be what we want," the actress told IANS.

"Yes, there are certain norms that you have to follow when living in the society, but that doesn't mean I need to be dictated or told."

Malaika said,"I need to be able to have my own thought process, I need to be able to think and be the person who I am without someone telling how I should live my life. Letting go and being yourself and unleashing your wild side is an integral part of everybody."

"In short, just be in touch with yourself," the actress said.

Malaika, Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu's online fashion brand TheLabelLife.com have tied up with ice cream brand Magnum for a limited edition fashion collection they have styled.

Inspired by the brand's campaign #UnleashYourWildSide, the women define the collection as an amalgamation of modern tailoring, bold prints and game-changing silhouettes.

A mother, a successful enterprenur, a TV show judge and a fitness freak -- Malaika is all rolled into one. Asked how she manages to be on the go all the time, she promptly said: "We are natually blessed, born engineered to be multi-tasking. If we didn't know how to multi-task, the world would not have run so smoothly."