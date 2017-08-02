Om Puri's 'Mr Kabaadi' to release on August 25

Late actor Om Puri's last project, "Mr Kabaadi", is scheduled to release on August 25.



The film also features Anu Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Sarika, Brijendra Kala, Rajveer Singh, Kashish Vora and Meenal Kapoor.



"Mr Kabaadi" is a rib-tickling satirical comedy written and directed by Om Puri's first wife Seema Kapoor.



The story is based on Anu's character, a 'kabaadiwala' or a scrap dealer, who becomes rich and the series of events that follow make for an entertaining laugh riot.



The film has been produced by Anup Jalota, Rakesh Gupta, Dinesh Gupta and Om Chhangani.