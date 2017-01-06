Om Puri: A legend par excellence

Veteran actor Om Puri, who wooed the audience with his stellar performances in movies across different genres for decades breathed his last on Friday morning after suffering a massive heart attack at the age of 66.

Confirming the news a family source said, “He passed away this morning due to a massive heart attack at his residence in suburban Andheri. It’s shocking.”

Actor Shabana Azmi shared more details on Twitter. She posted, “Om Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital. Will be taken to Trishul around 3 pm funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6 pm.”

Saddened by his death, Bollywood actors and filmmakers took to Twitter to express grief.

Anupam Kher wrote: "Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can't believe that one of our greatest actors Om Puri is no more. Deeply saddened and shocked."

Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP Om Puri".

Akshay Kumar wrote: "Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films... Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. Had the privilege of working with Om ji in two films 'Malamaal Weekly' and 'Tere Naal Love Hogayaa'. I still can't believe he is no more."

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said a part of him was gone."Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema and life," wrote Bhatt.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai said Om Puri's life is "an inspirational journey of ordinary man to the extraordinary international actor for next generation."

The versatile actor worked not only in mainstream Bollywood but also contributed in Pakistani, British and Hollywood films. Om Puri’s unparalleled acting skills earned him the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in the year 1990.

However, the actor had his fare share of controversies as well.In the wake of Uri attacks which happened in 2016, he drew heavy criticism for making a controversial remark against the martyrs arguing that nobody asked the dead soldiers to join the army and pick up weapons.After a severe backlash that included his own industry colleagues criticising him, the actor apologised publically to put an end to the episode.

Puri was an alumnus of FTII, Pune as well as National School of Drama, Delhi. His several years in the acting institutes had been greatly instrumental in shaping the artist in him. Some of his critically acclaimed films are Bhavni Bhavai (1980), Sadgati (1981), Ardh Satya (1982), Mirch Masala (1986) and Dharavi (1992).

He would always be remembered as one of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema. May his soul attain peace.



