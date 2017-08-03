Nitesh Tiwari wants to make a horror film

Danagal director Nitesh Tiwari, known for striking the emotional chord with the audience through his films, says he would love to explore the horror genre.



Nitesh had co-directed children's film Chillar Party and independently helmed Bhoothnath Returns before making blockbuster Dangal last year.



"I have one style of writing that is slice of life, closer to life, drama, humour and emotions this is what I usually write. There is lot of potential in this (genre) to explore as story. But I will try and write a horror story also one day, I want to do it," Nitesh said.



"I would want to make a horror film. Though I would love to make all kinds of films. But while making a film I can only make certain kind of films, I can't make a sci-fi."



The director's next film is Bareilly Ki Barfi as a co-writer, which is directed by his wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.



"In terms of writing it is a drastic change from Dangal to Bareilly Ki Barfi. I feel any kind of writing is difficult, writing is never easy. To write a 30 seconds ad is also not easy and equally difficult is telling a two hour story. One has to keep challenging themselves," he says.



Nitesh is all praise for his wife, who made her directorial debut with critically acclaimed Nil Battey Sannata.



"I think she did a good job with this film. I was moved watching the scenes that I had written which means it turned out to be better on screen. I think I am her harshest critic. I can tell her anything without worrying how she will react and she does the same thing with me," says Nitesh.



The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, is a light hearted romantic-comedy.



"Humour has always come naturally to me and my writer.



But our humour is mostly subtle. We have ventured into dialogues that are funny and quirky. But it's all a challenge," Nitesh says.