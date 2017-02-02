Next with Ranbir not superhero film: Ayan Mukerji

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has refuted media reports that his upcoming movie with best friend Ranbir Kapoor is a superhero drama.

Ranbir and actress Alia Bhatt are coming together for the first time in Ayan's next directorial venture, which has often been called the remake of Hollywood superhero comedy, Deadpool.

"A lot of people have been saying that it is a superhero film. But it's not. It's in fact, a modern-day romantic fantasy," Ayan told reporters here.

The filmmaker also revealed that he will be shooting the movie in August, once Ranbir is done working on Sanjay Dutt biopic.

"Ranbir won't do this film and Dutt simultaneously. He has already begun shooting for Dutt and it should be done by August. That's when I will start with him and Alia Bhatt."

Ayan was speaking at the premiere of Oscar-nominated film, Lion.

At the event, the filmmaker was also asked for his reaction to the attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali allegedly by members of Karni Sena, who have a problem with the film's script.

Ayan said that as someone who looks up to Bhansali, the incident came as a rude shock.

"As a young filmmaker and someone, who really respects Sanjay Bhansali, I feel it's sad and shocking. It shouldn't have happened. It was really unfortunate."