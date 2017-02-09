Neil Nitin Mukesh to take wedding vows 

Actor Niel Nitin Mukesh is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Rukmini Sahay on February 9 at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

The 'New York' actor exchanged rings with Rukmini in an intimate ceremony, which was followed by a cocktail party. The couple will take their wedding vows at a five-star hotel in the city of lakes.

Neil's fiancee Rukmini doesn't belong to the film industry, she hails from an aviation industry. They were introduced to each other by their parents as the families have known each other for long. Neil agreed to settle for an arranged marriage as he feels he is old school when it comes to marriage, revealed his father Nitin Mukesh to a source close to him.

The actor who has had a rather low profile journey in Bollywood wrapped up the shoot for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Indu Sarkar' before heading for Udaipur.

Neil was last seen in a negative role in 'Wazir' also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar.

