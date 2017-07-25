Neil Nitin Mukesh shares first look of 'Firrkie'

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared the first look of his upcoming intense and gritty thriller film "Firrkie".



Neil on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the poster featuring Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover, actress Sandeepa Dhar and himself.



The caption on the poster read that the shooting for the film will start from August.



"Firrkie! Starting soon," Neil tweeted.



The film will be directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, and is also said to feature Shibani Dandekar.



Neil will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Golmaal Again", which features actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talapade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Kunal Kemmu. The film is the fourth instalment of the "Golmaal" franchise.