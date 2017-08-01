Neil credits wife for being his 'lady luck'

After "Indu Sarkar", actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is set to travel soon to shoot his next film "Firrkie" and he will also be seen with Prabhas in "Saaho". He says such a strong line-up of films is all thanks to his wife, who has turned out to be the lady luck in his life.



Neil married Rukmini Sahay earlier this year, and he has since got a good line-up of films.



Asked if there's a connect, Neil told the media here on the sidelines of a fashion photo shoot: "Definitely. I will give all the credit to my wife for this. Now I am thinking that why didn't I get married earlier as my parents always used to tell me to get married so that it will bring lady luck to me."



"But I have been a rebellious kind of person since my childhood, and I used to always do opposite things to what I was instructed."



Neil also cited an example of his grandfather Mukesh, saying that the legendary singer also became famous after he got married.



"Even my grandfather had gone through a lot of struggle, but as soon as he got married to my grandmother through love marriage, his first song 'Dil jalta hai toh' became a hit and then he went on to become a legend. So yes, she (my wife) is very lovely, supporting and very understanding person, and I am glad that she has got lot of luck in my life," said the "Johnny Gaddaar" actor.



Neil had shared the first look of "Firrkie" last month. He will be leaving for London for the film's shoot.



"I am travelling to London on August 20 to shoot the film. It's a con thriller. It has an amazing star cast. I am again sharing screen space with Kay Kay Menon, with whom I have done films like 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny' and 'Lafangey Parindey'."



"I am also working with iconic style icon and great actor Jaggu Da (Jackie Shroff) and after that, we have Karan Singh Grover and Sandeep Dhar who are good actors and lovely co-stars. So, I am looking forward for the shooting of this film," he said.



Neil also shared his excitement over working with "Bahubali" star Prabhas in "Saaho".



"I'm extremely excited to work with Prabhas in 'Saaho'. I was one of the few actors to have signed the film when the first part of 'Bahubali' had just released. I have seen Prabhas's work and I have already done a film down south, so I knew the kind of films they make and their market."



"Prabhas himself is a very humble and nice person to work with and Sujith is a great director with an amazing vision, so I am happy that they consider me worthy of being part of this film. It's not an easy film considering the fact that we are making this film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at the same time, so we have to learn all three languages."



"Therefore, sometimes we mix one dialogue of the film with another language, but we are handling it very well," said Neil.



Neil will also be seen in comic entertainer "Golmaal Again", set to release in October.